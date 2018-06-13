Do You Exercise When You’re Hungover? Stop it.

There’s an old method of getting rid of hangovers where people will tell you to just “sweat it out”. Working out can make your body stronger and make it easier for you to get over your hangover, right? Wrong.

This actually couldn’t be further from the truth. Experts say that exercising while hungover will do more harm than good.

First of all, a major problem with a hangover is dehydration, and if you try to just “sweat it out” you’re only making it worse.

On top of that, you will get tired much quicker because your blood sugar is most likely low. And it’s more likely your body will ache and you will become more nauseas than you probably already were.

Here’s the complete story from DECCAN CHRONICLE