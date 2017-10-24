DIVER SWIMS FOUR MILES FOLLOWED BY SHARK

In this Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, photo, the fin of a great white shark is seen swimming a past research boat in the waters off Gansbaai, South Afric. Extensive research by shark expert Michael Rutzen and his marine biologist partner, Sara Andreotti, has found that great whites off the South African coast are rapidly heading for extinction. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

British diver John Craig was spear fishing in Shark Bay off Western Australia when his spear got stuck in a rock. He spent some time disloding it, and then when he surfaced he found that his boat, driven by his dive partner, had drifted far away. (The boat was having engine trouble and wouldn’t start). Craig, 34, splashed and screamed for help, but after five minutes he realized he was on his own. Well… not quite. He looked underwater and saw a huge 16-foot tiger shark approaching within arm’s reach. He quickly figured that his splashing had attracted the shark. He decided to try to swim for shore. Swimming slowly and cautiously, he kept an eye on the shark, recalling that it was “extremely close and curious” and kept approaching him from different angles. Craig swam for three hours and nearly five miles to reach shore. After a while, the shark disappeared. Once on shore, he looked out and saw rescue boats and a plane searching for him. Eventually he got the attention of a rescue plane, and one of the search boats came to pick him up.

The complete story from Fox News is here