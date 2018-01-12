Is Disney World going to do away with the monorail?
By Todd Boss
|
Jan 12, 2018 @ 5:10 PM

A report claims Disney officials are considering a plan to discontinue the monorail due to high maintenance and upgrade costs. The monorail is one of the most famous parts of Disney World, but a new report suggests that the transportation system has aged past it reliability point. The report adds that the closure of the Epcot line is “100% necessary,” although any timeline of a possible shut down was not mentioned. A homemade video is making the rounds. It shows one of the Disney monorail trains operating while a door was open with passengers on board, you can see it HERE.

Could Disney World be navigated without the train system?

