I have Dierks Bentleys Phone Number!

Dierks Bentley has always embraced having personal interactions with his fans, and now we have a new way to stay connected. On Friday (1/19), Dierks tweeted that if anybody needed to reach him over the weekend, they could call his “mountain line”: 970-426-5381.

Upon calling the number, Bentley can be heard saying he was sorry to miss the call, but was up on the mountain right now. He then says to leave a voicemail and he’ll try to call back.

The phone number’s Western Colorado area code encompasses the small town of Telluride, where Dierks wrote and recorded much of his new album, The Mountain.

Dierks Bentleys Mountain High Tour kicks off it’s 40 city run in May and will feature Brothers Osborne and Lanco.