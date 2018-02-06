Dierks Bentley & Luke Bryan Were Fired From their ACM Hosting Job

They have been known to have a lot of fun together, so did they have too much fun? Dierks Bentley participated in a Q & A session in Nashville yesterday (Monday, February 5th) during Country Radio Seminar where he broke the news. Billboard reports that a photo of Dierks and Luke Bryan from the ACMs flashed on the screen and Dierks said, “That’s over . . . We got fired. Is that not common knowledge?” Dierks manager has also confirmed the news.
The ACM has not yet announced their replacement.
Dierks replaced Luke’s previous co-host, Blake Shelton, in 2016. Blake co-hosted with Luke since 2013.
The 2018 ACM Awards is set to take place on April 15th in Las Vegas.