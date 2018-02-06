Dierks Bentley & Luke Bryan Were Fired From their ACM Hosting Job

Hosts Luke Bryan, left, and Dierks Bentley speak at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

They have been known to have a lot of fun together, so did they have too much fun? Dierks Bentley participated in a Q & A session in Nashville yesterday (Monday, February 5th) during Country Radio Seminar where he broke the news. Billboard reports that a photo of Dierks and Luke Bryan from the ACMs flashed on the screen and Dierks said, “That’s over . . . We got fired. Is that not common knowledge?” Dierks manager has also confirmed the news.

The ACM has not yet announced their replacement.

Dierks replaced Luke’s previous co-host, Blake Shelton, in 2016. Blake co-hosted with Luke since 2013.

The 2018 ACM Awards is set to take place on April 15th in Las Vegas.