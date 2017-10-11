Dierks Bentley drops in on Las Vegas First Responders

Dierks Bentley piloted his own plane to Las Vegas on Monday (October 9th) to thank the healthcare workers, firefighters and local police who aided the victims during the mass shooting which took place a week earlier during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He shared his journey on Instagram, including a video of his descent into Las Vegas and arrival at the airport writing, “stopping by #vegas to say hi to some folks.”

In addition to performing a couple songs for the folks at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, he posed for dozens of pictures with them, many of which he shared on social media. He captioned one series of photos, “thank you @umcsn for letting me stop by and hang with y’all for a little bit. thank you for sharing your stories and your time. i needed that. #vegas #vegasstrong #firstresponders.”

Last week, Dierks also donated blood for the victims to the American Red Cross. Nice job Dierks!