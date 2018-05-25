Did you travel this weekend?

Happy Memorial Day!!

According TripAdvisor’s annual Memorial Day Travel survey, travel this past weekend will be up 6% from last year! Nearly one-third of Americans traveled this Memorial Day weekend with a majority of them taking road trips! Travelers said that the increase in gas prices will NOT affect their plans for driving to their destination! 26% of the travelers went to a beach or ocean while 24% will be visiting a city. 12% of people were going to visit mountains followed by 11% who were visiting a lake. I didn’t fall into any of these categories because we just laid low this weekend and stayed at home to do some spring cleaning. Anyone do what I did or did you take a road trip anywhere this past weekend?