Did you break tradition?
By Jillian
|
May 11, 2018 @ 4:23 PM
Hands making heart shape on the beach

One of the things I personal struggled with before I was getting married was changing my last name.  I am super close to my family so knowing that my last name would now be different than theirs was something that took me awhile to accept.  My husband and I had many conversations about it and went through many options.  I finally accepted taking his last name but it was tough at first.

 

A new study talks about how some families break tradition and the man takes the woman’s last name!  Is that the case in your marriage?

