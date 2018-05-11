Did you break tradition?

One of the things I personal struggled with before I was getting married was changing my last name. I am super close to my family so knowing that my last name would now be different than theirs was something that took me awhile to accept. My husband and I had many conversations about it and went through many options. I finally accepted taking his last name but it was tough at first.

A new study talks about how some families break tradition and the man takes the woman’s last name! Is that the case in your marriage?