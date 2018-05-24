Did this cause any drama at your wedding?

The Royal Wedding was of course covered on all sorts of media outlets with everyone pointing out Harry’s exes in attendance. There was one ex in particular, Chelsy Davy that had some facial expressions that people considered to be dirty looks. Chelsy and Harry were together off and on for 7 years but eventually broke things off because she shouldn’t handle all the media scrutiny that comes with her relationship with Harry. They stayed friends after the break up which is why she was at the ceremony. I do have to say that she looked slightly uncomfortable being there which I think is a natural feeling to have when you see someone you loved, getting married.

Did you or your spouse have exes at your wedding? Was it completely accepted or did it cause some sort of drama on your big day? Jillian