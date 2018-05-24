Did this cause any drama at your wedding?
By Jillian
|
May 24, 2018 @ 10:22 AM
Hands making heart shape on the beach

The Royal Wedding was of course covered on all sorts of media outlets with everyone pointing out Harry’s exes in attendance. There was one ex in particular, Chelsy Davy that had some facial expressions that people considered to be dirty looks.  Chelsy and Harry were together off and on for 7 years but eventually broke things off because she shouldn’t handle all the media scrutiny that comes with her relationship with Harry.  They stayed friends after the break up which is why she was at the ceremony.  I do have to say that she looked slightly uncomfortable being there which I think is a natural feeling to have when you see someone you loved, getting married.

 

Did you or your spouse have exes at your wedding?  Was it completely accepted or did it cause some sort of drama on your big day?  Jillian

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Did you break tradition? What phrase needs to disappear ASAP? Is the cost just too much? Are you guilty of this? Miracles do happen… The World’s Oldest Living Man-
Comments