Did Blake Shelton Take A Jab @ Miranda Lambert on Social Media?

Blake Shelton might have been referencing his ex, Miranda Lambert, in a tweet he sent out yesterday (Wednesday, April 25th) morning. Hours after news broke that Miranda is reportedly dating a new man in the wake of her split from Anderson East, Blake tweeted,

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

Miranda is reportedly dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker, whose wife filed for divorce from him in mid-February. Fans have been chiming back and forth showing support for both Blake & Miranda. Click on the Tweet above and check out some of the comments!