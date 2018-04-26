Did Blake Shelton Take A Jab @ Miranda Lambert on Social Media?
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 9:35 AM
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Blake Shelton might have been referencing his ex, Miranda Lambert, in a tweet he sent out yesterday (Wednesday, April 25th) morning. Hours after news broke that Miranda is reportedly dating a new man in the wake of her split from Anderson East, Blake tweeted,

Miranda is reportedly dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker, whose wife filed for divorce from him in mid-February. Fans have been chiming back and forth showing support for both Blake & Miranda. Click on the Tweet above and check out some of the comments!

