Detroit A Must Visit?

Lonely Planet’s list of the top travel destinations for 2018 includes destinations that stray from the usual European and Asian capitals. One inclusion in particular that may surprise some? Detroit is listed as the No. 2 city to visit next year. As the travel guide explains, the Motor City is “rolling again” after “decades of neglect.” Lonely Planet cites young, creative residents who’ve turned abandoned buildings into destinations ranging from galleries to distilleries. There’s also a new hockey and basketball arena downtown, and three new parks are being added to the riverfront trail. That’s great but of all places in the U.S. to visit Detroit is the only one? Here’s their complete list and reasoning from Newser