Detective Updates Public On Investigation Into Joliet Towhnship Toddler’s Death

A detective leading the case into the death of Sema’j Crosby tells a community meeting that of the four women in the house where the toddler died, “One, if not more, of those four grown women know exactly what happened to Sema’j and know how she got under that couch.” Detective R.J. Austin answered questions last week by the Justice for Sema’j Action Team at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Joliet. Austin says the baby was placed under the couch and there were no cuts on the couch.

While many have reported that the couch was flush to the floor, that’s not entirely accurate according to Detective Austin who says the couch was on 3 inch blocks. The child was on her belly and could fit underneath the couch.

A member of the Justice for Sema’j Action Team, Dietra Jones, posted a video of Austin answering questions at the meeting Facebook. Austin says he can say 100 percent that the toddler did not get under the couch by herself. An autopsy did not show any signs of trauma or blood on the baby, but we’re still awaiting toxicology results.

