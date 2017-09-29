A well known comedian will be coming to Joliet this January. Dennis Miller will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, January 12, 2018. Miller is best known for his stand-up comedy, his time as anchor of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” and as a contributor to “The O’Reilly Factor” on the Fox News Channel. Tickets will go on sale on October 6th at 10:00 a.m. Prices for tickets range from $45 to $94.

The post Dennis Miller Coming to Rialto Square Theatre appeared first on 1340 WJOL.