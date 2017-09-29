Dennis Miller Coming to Rialto Square Theatre
By WJOL News
|
Sep 29, 2017 @ 9:51 PM

A well known comedian will be coming to Joliet this January. Dennis Miller will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, January 12, 2018. Miller is best known for his stand-up comedy, his time as anchor of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” and as a contributor to “The O’Reilly Factor” on the Fox News Channel. Tickets will go on sale on October 6th at 10:00 a.m.  Prices for tickets range from $45 to $94.

The post Dennis Miller Coming to Rialto Square Theatre appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Siblings Of Joliet Township Toddler Found Dead Und...
City of Joliet Begins Donation Drive For Hurricane...
Cathedral Area Preservation Association Wine Walk
WJOL’s Monica Bibian Being Honored During Monster ...
Governor Signs School Funding Package
Joliet Woman Cited After Dog Attack
Comments