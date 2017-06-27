Democrats Show Budget Hand
By WJOL News
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 10:10 PM

With a Friday deadline looming, Illinois House Democrats are showing their cards in Springfield, unveiling their budget and revenue plans. Their budget includes higher income and corporate taxes and a property tax freeze that’s different from what Governor Rauner has supported. House Speaker Michael Madigan calls for a four-year freeze, but would exempt 18 school districts around the state that are on a financial watch list, including Chicago. Rauner’s response was to call Madigan’s plan a waste of time and to urge action on a plan drafted by Republican lawmakers.

