The Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center emergency department has been renamed the Carolyn J. Czerkies Emergency Department. A dedication at the hospital was held last night. Area businessman Edward Czerkies donated $750,000 to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center as a tribute to his late wife, Carolyn but told the Scott Slocum show that it wasn’t a donation but an investment.

At the Presence Charity Golf Outing at Cog Hill this morning Lynn Watson, Interim Chief Nursing Officer says the new emergency department includes the expansion and modernization of the patient registration and waiting areas and a redesigned patient care area that will be used for triage and the treatment of minor injuries and illness.

This year 135-thousand dollars raised through the golf outing is earmarked for the Senior Outpatient Assistance and Referral Program. This connects discharged patients to social services to support seniors who may suffer from depression and meet their needs.

The post Dedication Of Revamped Emergency Department at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center appeared first on 1340 WJOL.