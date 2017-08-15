Decomposed Body Discovered in Monee Officially Identified
By WJOL News
|
Aug 15, 2017 @ 5:49 PM

The Will County Coroner’s Office has announced that they have identified the badly decomposed body that was discovered in Monee Township in late June. The coroner’s office has stated that the body was that of 35-year-old Himer Vazquez of Atlanta, Georgia. Vazquez was identified using advanced fingerprinting technology. It was on June 21st that a Will County Highway Department employee found the decomposed body while working along Manhattan-Monee Road. Vazquez’s death has officially been ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. The Will County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the incident.

The post Decomposed Body Discovered in Monee Officially Identified appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments