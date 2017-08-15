Decomposed Body Discovered in Monee Officially Identified

The Will County Coroner’s Office has announced that they have identified the badly decomposed body that was discovered in Monee Township in late June. The coroner’s office has stated that the body was that of 35-year-old Himer Vazquez of Atlanta, Georgia. Vazquez was identified using advanced fingerprinting technology. It was on June 21st that a Will County Highway Department employee found the decomposed body while working along Manhattan-Monee Road. Vazquez’s death has officially been ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. The Will County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the incident.

