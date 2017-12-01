On December 3rd, 1992 . . . which is exactly 25 years ago on Sunday This Changed Everything

On December 3rd, 1992 . . . which is exactly 25 years ago on Sunday . . . an engineer in England sent a message from his computer to his friend’s cell phone. It said “Merry Christmas.” And it was the first text message EVER. Think about how life has changed in 25 years in regards to communication. Do you still send letters? When’s the last time you used a postage stamp?

Here are some interesting facts about texting from PR Newswire.

How do you think text messaging effected people mailing letters to communicate? We thought a lot more but here’s what the USPS says as far as first class mail over the years…..

first-class-mail-since-1926