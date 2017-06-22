Deceased Male Discovered in Will County

On Wednesday afternoon the Will County Sheriff’s Department received a call from an employee of the Will County Highway Department who stated that while cutting grass along Manhattan-Monee Road they discovered a dead body. The body was in a ditch along Manhattan-Monee Road, west of Harlem Avenue, in Green Garden Township. The body appears to have been in the ditch for some time. WJOL has learned from the Will County Coroner’s Office that the body is that of a yet to be identified male.

