Deadpool 2 has Big Weekend at Box Office

Deadpool 2 debuted to $125 million domestically and $301 globally after landing the biggest foreign debut ever for an R-rated title.

While the opener was impressive, it didn’t rival the first Deadpool, which premiered with $132.4 million in February of 2016. Fox’s Deadpool 2 nabbed the third-best domestic opening of the year to date behind Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. Here are Top 10 at the Box Office:

1. Deadpool 2 — $125 million

2. Avengers: Infinity War — $28.7 million

3. Book Club — $12.5 million

4. Life of the Party — $7.7 million

5. Breaking In — $6.5 million

6. Show Dogs — $6 million

7. Overboard — $4.7 million

8. A Quiet Place — $4 million

9. Rampage — $1.5 million

10. I Feel Pretty — $1.2 million