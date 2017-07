One person is dead following a crash involving an overturned semi on the Tri-State Tollway in southwest suburban Alsip. State Police say a truck and two vehicles collided early this morning near 115th Street. At least one car caught fire. Several lanes on the Tri-State are closed as crews clear the scene. The crash was reported at 5 a.m.

The post Deadly Semi Rollover Crash On Tri-State In Alsip appeared first on 1340 WJOL.