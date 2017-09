WJOL has confirmed that a deceased body was found behind the Rialto Square Theatre on Saturday morning. The deceased has been described as a white male in his mid to late 30s, possibly early 40s. The body was discovered face down in the gravel parking lot along Scott Street behind the theatre. Officers have roped off the area and have begun their investigation.

