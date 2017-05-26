DCFS Releases Report on Semaj Crosby

The Department of Children and Family Services released a 22-page report on Friday on the death of Joliet toddler Semaj Crosby. It was in April that the 17-month-old was found dead under a couch in her Joliet Township home. The report discusses multiple investigations by the agency into the home at 309 Louis Road, as well a series of recommendation that DCFS could take to ensure tragedy’s like this do not occur in the future.

