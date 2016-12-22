David Ross to Headline USF Brown & Gold Program

The University of St. Francis will hold their 40th Annual Brown & Gold program on Thursday, January 12th. Special Guest will Chicago Cubs World Series Champion Catcher David Ross. The event will take place at the Pat Sullivan Center, cost is $60 per person and $600 per table. Cocktails start at 5:30pm, dinner is at 7:00pm and the program starts at 8:00pm. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 815-740-3464 or online at gofightingsaints.com.

