David Duchovny, THE SINGER?

It may surprise fans of “The X-Files” to know that David Duchovny has yet another career, as a singer and songwriter. His second album, “Every Third Thought,” is due out Feb. 9. The actor first picked up a guitar only six or seven years ago to pass the hours in his on-set trailer while filming Showtime’s “Californication.” Duchovny says making music not only helps keep boredom at bay, but gives him something he can’t get in acting. “I get to write my own words and have control over what’s coming out of my mouth,” he says. Duchovny doesn’t actually play on the album – he says his guitar work isn’t yet sharp enough. Instead, he’s been concentrating on his singing, taking lessons and doing 25 minutes of voice work a day. He also is well aware that there will be some eye-rolling at the thought of yet another actor coming out with an album. But, he says. “My heart is pure as far as music is concerned. I’m not telling you I’m Pavarotti. I’m just trying to make some beautiful songs.”

The Sample from YouTube was a song “Hell or High Water” from his first album