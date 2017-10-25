This Dating Profile is Genious
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 25, 2017 @ 9:30 AM

Making yourself stand out from the crowd on a dating app is not an easy task.
But we salute a 19 year-old student at the University of Waterloo in Ontario named Krista. Krista created a PowerPoint presentation detailing her selling points and its genious!
After her Tinder profile swept the web, it seems likely that Krista, who modestly described herself as ‘moderately attractive’ won’t be looking for a date for much longer.
Check out her photos and power point from Daily Mail here

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments