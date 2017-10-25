This Dating Profile is Genious

Making yourself stand out from the crowd on a dating app is not an easy task.

But we salute a 19 year-old student at the University of Waterloo in Ontario named Krista. Krista created a PowerPoint presentation detailing her selling points and its genious!

After her Tinder profile swept the web, it seems likely that Krista, who modestly described herself as ‘moderately attractive’ won’t be looking for a date for much longer.

Check out her photos and power point from Daily Mail here