Darryl Worley Takes Over WCCQ

Darryl Worley joins WCCQ’s Roy Gregory in a salute to veterans plus previews his show Saturday, November 11th @ The Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church

at 149 W. Brush Hill Road in Elmhurst. Doors open at 5:30 pm; Concert starts at 7:00 pm. TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR ONLY. This country salute to veterans also features special guest Andrew Salgado. Both Darryl Worley and Andrew will be joining Roy Gregory tonight from 6pm-7pm on WCCQ. LOVE Christian Clearinghouse is putting on this Veteran’s Night celebration and charity fundraiser which benefits LOVE Christian Clearinghouse and our local Veteran’s organizations, with great music, food and patriotic spirit for all. For Questions, please contact LOVE Christian Clearinghouse at 630-512-8673 or go to www.love-cc.org

Darryl Worley’s six albums have produced 18 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three Number Ones: “I Miss My Friend”, “Have You Forgotten?”, and “Awful, Beautiful Life”, from 2002, 2003 and 2004–2005, respectively. “Have You Forgotten?” spent seven weeks at Number One. Nine other singles have reached the Top 40.

Chicago native and Nashville based recording artist, singer/songwriter Andrew Salgado, will be performing songs from his album “Absolutely Everything” (www.andrewsalgado.net). Andrew pictured with WCCQ’s Roy Gregory, and Darryl Worley

Darry Worley took some time to sign a few bottles of Warrior Vodka while he was in the studio. Warrior Vodka donates 80% of all proceeds to wounded vets.

Warrior Vodka is based out of the Chicago area. They have a great product and are dedicated to helping our veterans. Visit them at https://warriorvodka.org/

or check them out on Facebook