Darius Rucker Releases “Straight to Hell” Video!

Darius Rucker has released the video for “Straight To Hell,” his new collaborative single with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley. Set in a speakeasy-type bar during the prohibition era, the video features Darius and his country cohorts dressed in Western garb as they pound back beer after beer. Darius’ rendition of “Straight to Hell,” which features guest vocals from Aldean, Bryan and Kelley, was previously recorded by the rock group Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ for their 1989 album, Mystery Road.