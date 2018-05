NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker performs onstage during day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker will be among the superstar lineup of performers at the American Idol finale on Monday (May 21st). The top 10 finalists will each be paired with one of the superstars, which also includes Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha, Gary Clark, Jr., Nick Jonas & Mustard, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams and Kermit the Frog. The show airs Monday May 21st on ABC at 8 p.m.