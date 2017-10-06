DANNON YOGURT OUTRAGED, DROPS CAM NEWTON AS SPOKESMAN

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has lost his sponsorship deal with Dannon Yogurt over a comment made to a female sports reporter. “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” he told Charlotte Observer beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue when she asked him about wide receiver Devin Funchess. Rodrigue later said she didn’t see the funny side of it: “This afternoon, I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question about one of his receivers. I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.”

Dannon Yogurt issued a statement:

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women. It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him,” the company said.

Cam did make an apology on Twitter. Watch the video