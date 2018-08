Dan + Shay recorded a stripped-down version of their recent No. 1 single, “Tequila,” for a Vevo Original Live Performance, which showcases re-imagined cuts from an artist’s catalog.

“Tequila” became Dan + Shay’s fourth No. 1 single when it reached the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart in July, following previous chart-toppers “Nothin’ Like You,” “From the Ground Up” and “How Not To.”

The reflective ballad was co-penned by Dan, Jordan Reynolds and Nicolle Galyon.