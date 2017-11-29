Dad Leaves Daughter Birthday Surprises After He Passes, The Last Will Make You Cry

A girl from Maryville, Tennessee named Bailey Sellers lost her dad Michael to pancreatic cancer five years ago, when she was 16. And before he died, he pre-paid to have flowers sent to her every year on her BIRTHDAY.

She’s gotten a bouquet and a note from him each of the last four years. And it happened again on her 21st birthday this month. But this time was different . . . because it turns out it’s his FINAL note. She posted the note on Twitter.

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

