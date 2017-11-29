Dad Leaves Daughter Birthday Surprises After He Passes, The Last Will Make You Cry
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 29, 2017 @ 9:21 AM

A girl from Maryville, Tennessee named Bailey Sellers lost her dad Michael to pancreatic cancer five years ago, when she was 16.  And before he died, he pre-paid to have flowers sent to her every year on her BIRTHDAY.

She’s gotten a bouquet and a note from him each of the last four years.  And it happened again on her 21st birthday this month.  But this time was different . . . because it turns out it’s his FINAL note. She posted the note on Twitter.

The complete story from CBS news is here

Related Content

ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE H...
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Country Stars Help Harvey Victims
Cubs on Fire!
NFL Kicks off tonight – Weird Bets
Kenny Chesney’s home destroyed by Irma
Comments