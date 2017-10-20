Cubs Season Over But……

After a 11-1 drubbing and playoff elimination by the LA Dodgers on Thursday night, there are a lot of bummed out Cub Fans. It wasn’t the way many of us dreamed the season would end, but Cub fans don’t jump off the ledge just yet. Think about just 5 short years ago, in 2012 the Cubs lost 100 games. The fire sale was well in progress, flash forward to 2017 and the Cubs have gone from MLB’s worst team to one of the best. The Cubs just wrapped up their third consecutive appearance in the NLCS. They are one year removed from winning the World Series.

Year Won-Loss Winning % NL Central finish

2017 Chicago Cubs 92 -70 .568 – 1

2016 Chicago Cubs 103- 58 .640 – 1

2015 Chicago Cubs 97 -65 .599 3

2014 Chicago Cubs 73 -89 .451 Last

2013 Chicago Cubs 66 -96 .407 Last

2012 Chicago Cubs 61 -101 .377 Last

This year the Cubs became the first team in major league history to have five players record at least 20 home runs in their age-25 season or younger. Ian Happ, 23, Javier Baez (age 24), Kyle Schwarber (24), Willson Contreras (25) and Kris Bryant (25) all make up a solid core. Yes there will be some players leaving: 2018 Free Agents include John Lackey (retiring), Jake Arrieta, Koji Uehara, Wade Davis, Alex Avila, Brian Duensing, & Rene Rivera.

The Cubs will need to land at least 1 starting pitcher to round out a rotation that consists of Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana, and possibly Mike Montgomery. Hopefully they will land two! The Bullpen needs some work but other than that, not too many holes heading into the 2018 season. Theo Epstien and Jed Hoyer have been active every off season, there’s no reason to think they will stand pat.

Here’s a great video of highlights from this season put together by the Cubs and MLB