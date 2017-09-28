Cubs Ready For Nationals in Playoffs

The Cubs have clinched their second NL Central title in a row. They now get set to take on the Washington Nationals in the best of 5 NLDS. It’s the 19th time the Cubs have made the playoffs in franchise history and the ninth in the division era. The team won the National League Eastern Division title in 1984 and 1989 while winning the NL Central in 2003, 2007, 2008 and 2016. Cubs teams also won the Wild Card in 1998 and 2015. The Cubs will open their series in D.C. on Friday October 6th (game times not announced yet). This could be a real interesting series because the Nationals are managed by former Cubs skipper Dusty Baker!

Here’s how things will shake out for the Cubs vs Nationals series

Game 1- Friday October 6th in Washington D.C.

Game 2- Saturday October 7th in Washington D.C.

Game 3- Monday October 9th @ Wrigley Field

Game 4- Tuesday October 10th @ Wrigley Field (if necessary)

Game 5- Thursday October 12th in Washington D.C. (if necessary)

