Cubs Rained Out, Will Play Weds @ 3pm

Even though the forecast called for rain this afternoon and tonight, The Cubs and Nationals took batting practice and the grounds crew got the field ready before bringing out the tarp. It was rumored that MLB asked TNT to move up the time of the game to beat the rain, but TNT declined. It didn’t start raining @ Wrigley Field until a little after 5pm.

The Cubs lead 2-1 in the best-of-five series going into Game 4, now scheduled for Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. There is rain in the forecast for early on Wednesday but the afternoon should be rain free.

