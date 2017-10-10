Cubs Question World Series Ring Authenticity

Maybe that’s not a World Series ring for sale after all. The Chicago Cubs yesterday said they have some questions about the authenticity of the ring that’s up for auction. Lelands’ Auctions is selling what it claims to be an official world champions’ ring from a Cubs scout. But the ball club yesterday said the sale is not authorized by the team, so ‘buyer beware.’ The latest bid last night was over 36 thousand-dollars.

