A Cubs player will be at Inwood Athletic Club powered by ATI Physical Therapy. In ATI’s grand opening at Inwood, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will be on hand this Saturday January 28th and taking pictures with fans. The first 300 people will get wristbands for a guaranteed picture with Contreras but they will take more if time permits. The event starts at 1pm. No autographs will be allowed.

