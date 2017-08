September is here and the Chicago Cubs are heating up! Javier Baez steals home (see video here) and the Cubs now have 6 players to hit 20 Homers this season (Happ, Rizzo, Schwarber, Bryant, Baez, and Contreras. The Cubs also set a MLB record for the most players age 25 or younger to hit 20 Home Runs, the old mark was 5 shared by the 2007 Brewers and 1979 Expos. Brace yourself Cubs fans, don’t count the defending champs out yet!