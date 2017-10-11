Cubs & Nationals to play today at 3:08pm

After getting rained out yesterday the Cubs and Washington Nationals will play game 4 of their best of 5 NLDS series at Wrigley Field. Rain is supposed to subside this afternoon so we should get the game in, but there may be some drizzle during the game. Rain chances today are 40% at 1pm, but go down to 15% by gametime at 3:08pm.

The chance of rain during the 5pm hour is 25%, then back down to 15% at 7pm. The original starters for game 4 are still scheduled to pitch (Jake Arrieta and Wilmington native Tanner Roarke).