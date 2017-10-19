Cubs make history with 3-2 Win over Dodgers

The Cubs had their backs to the wall and they shined before a rambunctious crowd of over 42,000 at Wrigley Field holding on to beat the Dodgers 3-2. The game featured a little bit of something for everyone. Jake Arrieta pitched 6 2/3 stellar innings giving up a run and 3 hits. Javier Baez who was hitless in 19 post season at bats this year hit 2 Home Runs, and Willson Contreras hit a 491 foot Home Run (the longest Post Season Home Run in the Statcast Era). Cubs Manager Joe Maddon got ejected for the second time in this series in the eighth, and Wade Davis closed the door for a 6 out save. Wow what a night! Tonight the Cubs will have their hands full sending Jose Quintana against Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw. But that’s OK Cubs fans we beat him last year to get into the World Series! By the way the Cubs are now 6-1 under Joe Maddon in elimination games.