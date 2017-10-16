Cubs hope Home Cooking will lead to better Results

The Chicago Cubs have been against a wall before. Last year they were down 3-1 against a red-hot Cleveland Indians team. The couldn’t get clutch hits, the pitching couldn’t get much needed outs. Then, it all came together as the Cubs rattled off 3 unlikely wins in a row to capture thier first World Series title in 108 years. After losing 2 games to the Dodgers in LA (both they could’ve easily won) they find themselves in a must-win situation.

What must change:

Cubs bullpen: Buster Olney tweeted: Cubs’ bullpen in this postseason: 24 1/3 innings, 19 runs, 19 walks, 21 strikeouts. Clutch hitting from players like Kris Bryant who is 1-8 with no RBI’s against the Dodgers. Anthony Rizzo is 0-8 so far in this series, and Javier Baez is 0-21 in the postseason so far against both the Nationals & Dodgers.

The Weather looks perfect for games 3, 4, & 5 (if necessary). Daytime temps will be around 70 with evening temperatures in the lower 60’s to upper 50’s.

Some interesting history, Justin Turner’s game winning Home Run on Sunday night came on the 29th anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s pinch-hit, walk-off homer to beat Oakland in the opening game of the Dodgers’ last World Series victory.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Midseason acquisition Yu Darvish starts for the Dodgers against Kyle Hendricks.

Game times for Tuesday & Wednesday’s night games are at 8:01pm. Game 5 start time is 7:08pm.