Single ladies in Chicago may be crushed to know that Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo announced on Twitter that he is engaged Thursday night.

Rizzo posted a photo of himself and new fiance Emily Vakos on a boat in Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline behind them. He writes, he’s the “luckiest guy in the world, she said yes. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo.”

