Cubs could clinch Division against Cardinals

The Cubs are hot at the right time. Leading all National League teams in Home Runs after the all-star break. Leading all NL teams in scoring, not too mention some solid pitching to boot. Jose Quintana won his 7th game since joining the Cubs in dominant fashion tossing a 3-hit complete game 5-0 shutout over the Brewers. Quintana, a trade target of the Brewers in July before the White Sox sent him to the Cubs, scattered three singles, two of which didn’t get past the infield, and struck out 10 while going the distance on 116 pitches. With one regular-season start to go, he has 202 strikeouts this season.The Cubs took 3 out 4 from the Brewers and their magic number is down to 2. A victory tonight in St. Louis and a Brewers loss would clinch the NL Central for the Cubs, but the Brewers are off Monday so the celebration might have to wait until Tuesday. Clinching their second Division Title in a row will be even sweeter in St. Louis! Here are some highlights from the MLB network of yesthttps://www.mlb.com/video/quintanas-three-hit-shutout/c-1848792583?tid=6479266erdays dominant performance by Jose Quintana.

