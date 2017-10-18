Cubs on Brink of Elimination

With Tuesday night’s 6-1 loss the Cubs face elimination and what seems to be an impossible task. Down 3-0 the Cubs must win 4 games against a team that won over 100 games and owned this season’s best record. Impossible? No, but a huge mountain to climb. In recent sports history there are only a small handful of teams that have overcome 3-0 deficit’s to win a series.

There have been 34 times that a baseball team has been down 0-3 in a best-of-seven postseason series. Only 1 of those teams has come back to win. In 2004 Boston Fans we saying, those Yankees are going to do it again. But something changed, the whole series changed with the Red Sox pulling off win after win, after win to make it into the World Series and eventually getting the monkey off their backs to win their first World Series since 1918.

One other note, Joe Maddon is 5-1 in elimination games. The only loss was back in 2015 against the New York Mets in the NLCS (Which was a sweep against the Cubs). Maybe the Cubs can get Bluto to come into the locker room before tonight’s game and get their bats rolling!