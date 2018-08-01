Cubs Bolster Their Pitching at Trading Deadline, But the Big Help is Coming in September

The Chicago Cubs added another relief pitcher at the trading deadline Right hander Brandon Kintzler from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Class-A pitcher Jhon Romero. Tonight Cub fans get to see the debut of Cole Hamels in Pittsburgh. Jessie Chavez was acquired from Texas in a seperate trade last week, he’s been lights-out so far. But the real impact players could be coming in September.

Imagine getting a former MVP, one of baseball’s Top Relief Pitchers, and a Solid #2 Starter in one trade. That’s the impact Kris Bryant, Brandon Morrow, & Yu Darvish can have if all return rested and healthy next month. All are currently on the team but all have injuries that have derailed their season. The Cubs are banking that another month of rest will get them fresh for the Pennant Drive in September. If all 3 are healthy no one in baseball will get a better push than the Cubs. Only time will tell. In the meantime, Cub fans are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle with Cole Hamels in Pittsburgh tonight!

