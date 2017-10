A 2016 Cubs World Series ring is on the market. An unidentified team scout has listed his hardware that contains 214 diamonds and three karats of red rubies at Leland’s Auctions. The opening bid is almost two-thousand-dollars. The “Chicago Tribune” reports this morning the bidding had reached a little more than 30-thousand dollars. The auction ends October 27th.

The post Cubs 2016 World Series Ring Passes 30,000 In Auction appeared first on 1340 WJOL.