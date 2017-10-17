Cub Fans Warned of Counterfeit Tickets

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Cubs are coming home after a winless 0-2 trip in LA. The weather is nice, Wrigley Field will be buzzing. But beware of counterfeit tickets! WGN-TV ran a story with a warning from Steve Bernas of the Better Business Bureau. Bernas offers several tips to make sure you’re not getting scammed on your tickets. Best bet is to use a trusted site like Stub Hub. Standing room only tickets are going for a little less than $100 for Tuesday night’s game. More advice from Steve thru WGN-TV is here.

Kyle Hendricks will start tonight’s game. Jake Arrieta will pitch Wednesday night for the Cubs.

Here’s a link if you’re looking for tickets to any of this week’s games. All are night games.