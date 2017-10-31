How A Crow Could Actually Help You Clean

This is brilliant! The winners of the Dutch Accenture Innovation Awards is a company called Crowded Cities that has designed a machine that trains crows to pick up cigarette butts from the street. Most of us don’t really care for crows, but apparently they are one of the smartest species on earth. Someone has figured out a way to have crows clean up cigarette butts. Crowded Cities has created a Crow Box that basically rewards crows for putting cigarette butts in this box. They are rewarded with peanuts. We’re not making this up. Here’s more from Yahoo