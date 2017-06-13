Crest Hill Man Accused of Abusing 911 Number

A 55-year-old Crest Hill man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly called 911 almost a dozen times and then struck an officer who was dispatched to his house. Mark Snyder is accused of calling authorities 10 times from late Sunday to early Monday morning. Dispatchers stated that Snyder was rambling while on the phone with 911 and was warned about misusing the emergency services number. An officer was eventually sent to the residence in the 400 block of Pasadena Ave. and at some point after arriving was hit by Snyder. Mark Snyder was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, False Alarm Complaining to 911, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

