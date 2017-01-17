Crest Hill Detectives Follow The Money And Arrest Man Wanted In Two Parking Lot Muggings

Crest Hill police arrested a Colorado man after detectives tracked down purchases he made with a stolen credit card. Twenty-three year old Calvin Bell of Denver was arrested Sunday in Joliet. He allegedly tried to rob people in parking lots. The first occurred in the 13-hundred block of Cedarwood Drive in Crest Hill. It’s unclear if he got any money from the victims, but the second happened in the 14-hundred block of Rock Run Drive. Bell allegedly stole credit cards and later used them. Police were able to track the purchases and arrested Bell. He was charged with armed robbery and identity theft.

