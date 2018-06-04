Olive Garden wants you to get creative with your food. The chain has released its first even create-your-own lasagna option called “Lasagna Mia.” If you order it, you’ll start with the chain’s new Four Cheese Lasagna, and then layer on your choice of four sauces and six toppings. Sauce choices include Meat Sauce, Marinara, Alfredo, and Five Cheese Marinara, while topping choices include Garden Veggies, Cheese Ravioli, Mini Meatballs, Chicken Fritta, Grilled Chicken, and Sauteed Shrimp. In total there are 24 options for lasagnas that people can create. The new option also comes with bottomless breadsticks, soup, and salad. However, it is a limited-time special that will only be available through July 22nd.